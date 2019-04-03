-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to post ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.70). Spark Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ONCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

NASDAQ ONCE traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.91. 108,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,231. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 2.58. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,183,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 425,666 shares during the period.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

