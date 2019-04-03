$0.98 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.92. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.32. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.37 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PKOH opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 672,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

