$0.86 EPS Expected for Entergy Co. (ETR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Entergy posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,872.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $138,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,364.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entergy by 8,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.27. 13,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

