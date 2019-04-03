-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 15,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,201. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $264.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $3,750,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $5,098,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $6,000,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

