$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. CONSOL Coal Resources posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.