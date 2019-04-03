$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. CONSOL Coal Resources posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR)

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.