-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc (SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.08). Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 162.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 103.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,326 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,262. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

