-$0.02 EPS Expected for Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Shotspotter reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.01.

In other Shotspotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $89,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $5,579,359. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $43.16. 15,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,098. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -165.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.82.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

