Zuora Inc (ZUO) CFO Tyler Sloat Sells 35,472 Shares

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 35,472 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $709,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Sloat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Tyler Sloat sold 364,528 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $7,305,141.12.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

