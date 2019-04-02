Zuora Inc (ZUO) CFO Tyler Sloat Sells 35,472 Shares

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Tyler Sloat sold 35,472 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $709,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tyler Sloat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Tyler Sloat sold 364,528 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $7,305,141.12.
NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
