Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $209,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

