Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti cut their price target on Powell Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

POWL opened at $27.10 on Friday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.22). Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $109.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 95.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

