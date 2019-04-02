Zacks: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.55 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.78% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 52,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,928. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of -0.20.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

