Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primo Water (PRMW) to Hold

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.44. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

