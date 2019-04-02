Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) to Hold

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.60.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.