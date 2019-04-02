Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

CPF opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $837.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $31.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $224,649.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $638,120. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $7,843,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 422,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 104,293 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

