Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.43 on Monday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.