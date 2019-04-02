Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Sell

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Airlines recently issued a drab guidance for first-quarter 2019 revenues as well as costs. Multiple headwinds like the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets and the 35-day partial government shutdown contributed to the bearish projections. These headwinds are likely to hurt revenues to the tune of $150 million. Non-fuel unit costs are projected to increase 10% in the first quarter of 2019. Also, the company’s recent agreement in principle with the union representing its mechanics is estimated to add approximately $30 million to costs associated with salaries, wages and benefits in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has moved 19.1% south over the past 60 days, highlighting the negativity surrounding the stock. Detailed results should be out on Apr 25. However, we are appreciative of the company's efforts to enhance its shareholders' wealth through dividends and share buybacks.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. 38,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,672,991 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after buying an additional 583,877 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 295,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 281,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,279,744 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,373 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the airline’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

