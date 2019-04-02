Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,427,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813,901 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,283,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,672,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,618,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

