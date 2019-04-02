Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Re/Max (RMAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Re/Max and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Re/Max to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

RMAX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $694.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.56 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 84.43% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after buying an additional 198,539 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 148,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.