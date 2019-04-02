Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Haemonetics (HAE) to Sell

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics registered encouraging growth at the Plasma and Hospitals segments in its third-quarter, fiscal 2019, However, sluggish Blood Center business moderated overall growth in the reporting cycle. Moreover, tough competitive environment also weighed on the stock. On a positive note, Haemonetics promising third-quarter fiscal 2019 result benefitted from complexity reduction and investments, along with strength in market demand and success from early launches, helped the company put up an impressive performance. Continued momentum in business generation and geographical expansion contributed to results. We are upbeat about the company’s steady progress, with the launch of NexSys PCS devices and NexLynk DMS donor management software. Over the past year, Haemonetics has been outperforming its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAE. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. 15,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $751,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

