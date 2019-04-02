Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Facebook (FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is expected to benefit from solid mobile ad revenues driven by robust performance of Instagram Stories and an expanding user base in 2019. Further, introduction of the shopping feature on Instagram is expected to be a major growth driver. The growing appeal of the company’s Workplace platform, which has now more than two million paid users, is another key catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, continued mix shift toward Stories is expected to hurt ARPU. Moreover, Facebook needs to improve ad pricing to drive top-line growth. Furthermore, uncertain microenvironment due to Brexit is a headwind. Further, aggressive investments toward security and innovation of AR/VR and AI technologies are expected to negatively impact profits in 2019.”

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Facebook stock traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, reaching $173.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,750,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,412. The firm has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,345,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

