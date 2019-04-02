Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CV Sciences (CVSI) to Sell

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVSI stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,024. The company has a market capitalization of $559.67 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.72. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that CV Sciences will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

