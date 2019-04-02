Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $128.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $98.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $474.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $597.61 million, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $6,799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $2,411,945.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,341 shares of company stock worth $18,354,294. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.07 and a beta of 1.03. New Relic has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

