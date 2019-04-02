Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Argus upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $84.74. 78,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $87.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

