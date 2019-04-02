Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. Boise Cascade reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.84). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 2,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $20,938,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 188,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

