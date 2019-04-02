Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.43. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,203. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.