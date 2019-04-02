Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $671.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.43 million and the lowest is $670.00 million. Qorvo reported sales of $665.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

In other Qorvo news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $91,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

