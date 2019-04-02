Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $114.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.77 million and the highest is $115.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $112.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $520.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.50 million to $522.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.54 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $543.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $6,847,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 422,453 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 517,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

