Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 75.24%.

APEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 218,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 519,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

