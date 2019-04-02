Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 75.24%.

APEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 218,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 519,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.