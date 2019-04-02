Zacks: Analysts Expect Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at $672,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $808,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,142.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,729 shares of company stock worth $2,627,528. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $52,234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,202,271 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,539,000 after purchasing an additional 634,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

