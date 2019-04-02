Zacks: Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NEOG) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Neogen posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In other news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,275 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 192,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,434. Neogen has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

