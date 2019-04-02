Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,587,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

