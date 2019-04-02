Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.46 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $181.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.78 million and the lowest is $179.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $180.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $739.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.17 million to $752.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $767.84 million, with estimates ranging from $746.26 million to $793.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,937,000 after acquiring an additional 944,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,389,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,068,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 21,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

