Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.00. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

APD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,284. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,085,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,979,000 after buying an additional 785,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $95,285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,627,000 after buying an additional 594,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.