Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($14.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

