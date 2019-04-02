Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Announce $3.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings per share of $3.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.19. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $14.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $16.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.37. 409,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

