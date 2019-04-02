YY Inc (YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for YY’s earnings. YY reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that YY will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YY.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on YY in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

YY stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. YY has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in YY by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in YY by 42.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in YY in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 108.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,929,000 after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

