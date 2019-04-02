Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,295,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $259,807.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $10,065,092. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

