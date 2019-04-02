Yuan Chain Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (YCC)

Yuan Chain Coin (CURRENCY:YCC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Yuan Chain Coin has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Yuan Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $343,400.00 worth of Yuan Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yuan Chain Coin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00390669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.01791577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00245850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Yuan Chain Coin Profile

Yuan Chain Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Yuan Chain Coin’s official website is www.yuan.org . Yuan Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @yuanchain

Buying and Selling Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yuan Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yuan Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yuan Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

