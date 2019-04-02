Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Trading 9.4% Higher

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 39,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,675,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

In other Yangtze River Port and Logistics news, Director James S. Coleman sold 443,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $403,672.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 69,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $136,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,411 in the last 90 days. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

