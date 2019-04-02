Xylem (XYL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

XYL stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

