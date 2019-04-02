XOMA (XOMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.45.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 251.80%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

