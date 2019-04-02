XGOX (XGOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. XGOX has a market cap of $95,803.00 and $762.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00157619 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004002 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

