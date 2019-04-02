Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). 3,136,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30,699% from the average session volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of $17.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

WARNING: “Xeros Technology Group (XSG) Trading 8.7% Higher” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/xeros-technology-group-xsg-trading-8-7-higher.html.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.