X-Coin Market Cap Achieves $23,084.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $23,084.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

