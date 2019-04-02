Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $129.34

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.68, but opened at $129.34. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $132.84, with a volume of 108446 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.88.

The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

