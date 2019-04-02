Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.62.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.93 on Monday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $114,691.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $330,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,258 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.