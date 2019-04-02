World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to post sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.36 billion. World Fuel Services posted sales of $9.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year sales of $43.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.73 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.71 billion to $47.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,363,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,723,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 610,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,832,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 41,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

