Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,003. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,422.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after buying an additional 638,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,099,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after buying an additional 240,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

