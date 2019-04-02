Wix.Com (WIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform. Wix is anticipated to benefit from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. The company continues to launch a number of user-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to its user base. We believe that massive growth in e-commerce spending also bodes well for Wix. Nonetheless, increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are anticipated to weigh on the company’s bottomline in the near term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market which is reportedly the fastest growing retail e-commerce market remains a concern. Moreover, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes. Further, the company is focusing on the SMB segment which is more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.89 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Wix.Com from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.99.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $119.15 on Monday. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 90.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

