WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD (GULF) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD (NASDAQ:GULF) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.80% of WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD during the third quarter worth $197,000.

GULF stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from WISDOMTREE TR/MIDDLE EAST DIV FD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

